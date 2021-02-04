By Zach Hirsch
We caught up with four-division world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner before AB’s comeback fight February 20 on Showtime.
–
Should be a good win for Jovanie Santiago who’s last fight was just 2 months ago. Hasn’t had the best opposition but Broner is a shell of his former self and so needy and self centered craving attention that Jovanie should be good enough to beat maybe stop Broner…
Broner = BLAH BLAH BLAAAHH!!! and/or ZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ!!!!!
Broner was among the top pound4pound at 130/135, IMO anyway, but that was nearly 8 years ago. He says and does things that make it hard to root for the him sometimes, but hopefully he can make decent money before hanging up the gloves, and get his life turned around. The Welterweight and Lightweight divisions are stacked right now, so 140 looks like his best chance at making some noise.
May be the most mature and reasonable I’ve ever heard him sound. He’s been through a lot, due entirely to his own behaviour, so maybe he’s come out a better person. As a fighter, I have absolutely no idea what to expect from him at this level and I wouldn’t be completely surprised if he lost this fight or if scored an early knockout… I have no idea.
Agreed Lucie. Just guessing here, since I don’t know him personally, but he strikes me as a guy who’s without direction when he’s not boxing. Maybe just getting back in the ring and having something to work towards has something to do with the calm demeanor in that interview. Hopefully he’s smart with his money from here on out, or getting good financial advise. He doesn’t have many ring years left, and it’s kind of hard imagining him adjusting to having to work 9 to 5 very well…
Great assessment. Broner cant box forever as advancing age gets the best of everyone in full combat sports. Makes a person wonder when Broner totally walks away from the sport if boredom or maybe a lack of purpose will drive him in the wrong direction in life to where he suffers any possible major consequences. Broner often times makes life hard for himself when his antisocial personality traits kick-in and he has total disregard for responsibilities in life. It’s no secret his legal woes have demonstrated his struggling personality traits. My 2 cents. Have a great day!
AB = About Broke