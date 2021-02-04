Juan Francisco Estrada believes his upcoming rematch with Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez will be an even better fight than their first battle as they clash for the WBC and WBA world super flyweight titles on Saturday March 13 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, live worldwide on DAZN.

Estrada and Chocolatito first clashed in November 2012 in Los Angeles, with Chocolatito successfully defending his WBA light flyweight title via unanimous decision, and now over eight years later, they will meet again.

Mexican star Estrada (41-3 28 KOs) has established himself as the #1 fighter at 115lbs and underlined his status with a thrilling 11th round KO win over Carlos Cuadras in October in Mexico City, climbing off the canvas in the third round to beat his fellow countryman for the second time in his career.

Former pound for pound #1 Chocolatito (50-2 41 KOs) recorded his own impressive win on the same night by outpointing hungry young Mexican Israel Gonzalez in the first defense of the WBA title that he ripped from Kal Yafai with a clinical KO win in February in Texas.

Now the pair go toe-to-toe once again with supremacy at Super-Flyweight on the line, and Estrada believes that he’s the man to beat second time around and that the rematch will be even more exciting than the first fight.

“I am stronger and have more desire than the first fight,” said Estrada. “We are both champions and we are going to want to win this fight. In the first fight, I was 21 years old and I had no experience of big international fights, he was a pound for pound star at that time but now I think this time it favors me.

“We are fighting two weight classes above the first fight, so it is already very different. I know that I can win this time. I know it’s a tough fight and I think it will be a better fight, but I have already faced him, I know his qualities and I feel that I can beat a fighter who has been knocked out.”

Estrada and Chocolatito clash on a huge night of action in the Lone Star state, with their battle one of three World title bouts.

Jessica McCaskill (9-2 3 KOs) defends the undisputed World Welterweight crown she ripped from Cecilia Brækhus (36-1 9 KOs) in August while new Matchroom signing Hiroto Kyoguchi (14-0 9 KOs) defends his WBA and Ring Magazine World Light-Flyweight titles against Axel Vega (14-3-1 8 KOs).

Tickets are on sale now from Ticketmaster – starting at $35 (plus fees).