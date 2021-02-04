February 4, 2021
“Melo” Lopez returns in Miami March 26

World ranked Melvin “Melo” Lopez (21-1, 12 KOs) of Nicaragua (now based in Miami) makes his 2021 debut March 26th. Lopez will take on Carlos Jorge Luis Sardinez (16-2, 2 KOs) of Argentina in a 10 round main event at the Four Ambassadors Hotel in Miami, Florida. The World Boxing Organisation Latino bantamweight title will be at stake. The card will be promoted by M&R Boxing Promotions( Laura Ching).

Lopez is steadily moving up in the world rankings. A victory over Sardinez and acquiring the WBO regional belt should help continue his rise moving foward. Sardinez is a tough opponent, having gone the distance with former multi-time world champion and countryman Omar Narvaez. It’s an intriguing matchup as Sardinez has never been stopped and Lopez enters having stopped his last 3 opponents inside the distance.

“It’s a solid main event and with a developing entertaining undercard. This is an opportunity for Melvin to continue to gain experience toward his goal of winning a world title,” said Lopez’ manager Willam Ramirez (WRAM BOXING).

Rounding out the card:

Romero Duno, Jorge De Jesus Romero, Mark Bernaldez, Josec Ruiz, Eduardo Perez Diaz, and Frank Diaz will fight in separate bouts to be announced.

Possible March defense for Oubaali

