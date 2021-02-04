World Boxing Council bantamweight champion Nordine Oubaali (17-0, 12 KOs) plans to defend his crown on March 13 in Paris, France, if conditions allow. Oubaali’s opponent could be ABCO champion Nawaphon Por Chokchai (50-1-1, 40 KOs), who in 2017 contested the WBC fly crown against former world champion Juan Hernández. For Oubaali this would be the third defense of the title he won by defeating Rau’Shee Warren in January 2019 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Paper champ, Inoue would KO him in 2! a shame he will never fight him to afraid.