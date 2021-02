MTK Global won the purse bid on Thursday for the vacant IBF featherweight title fight between Jazza Dickens (30-3, 11 KOs) and Kid Galahad (27-1, 16 KOs). They will collide for the belt after Josh Warrington vacated it last month. The date and location for the fight is TBA.

Dickens and Galahad have previously met, with Galahad coming out on top when he won the vacant British super bantamweight title back in September 2013.