World Boxing Association (WBA) President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza tested positive for Covid-19 this week. He showed some mild symptoms, but for the WBA leader care and health have been a priority and this is why he will increase the security measures to protect himself and his environment. His doctors have advised him to remain in isolation, rest, and follow all instructions for a prompt recovery. Mendoza said he feels good and motivated to return to work for boxing in a few days. Fightnews.com® wishes President Mendoza a speedy and complete recovery.