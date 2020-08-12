In a surprising upset, unheralded Maxi Hughes (21-5-2, 4 KOs) took a ten round unanimous decision over former world title challenger and world-rated Jono Carroll (18-2-1, 4 KOs) in a lightweight bout headlining a closed-door event at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, England. Coming off a knockout over former world champion Scott Quigg in March, Carroll had his normal high workmate, but Hughes landed the better shots to win 96-95, 96-95, 97-93. Carroll, rated IBF #7 and WBC #12 at super featherweight, was a 21:1 favorite.

Unbeaten junior welterweight “Sugar” Sean McComb (11-0, 5 KOs) outpointed Siar Ozgul (15-5, 3 KOs) over ten rounds. Scores were 99-92, 97-93, 97-93. McComb announced he will campaign at lightweight following this fight.