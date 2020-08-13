

All Star Boxing kicks off its 2020 Boxeo Telemundo series this Friday. This was decided after careful safety planning with health and local government officials. The top-rated boxing series on Hispanic TV’s event will take place at the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida. The main event will feature undefeated Colombian prospect Brandon “El Metrallo” Valdes (13-0, 7 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombian vs recent world title challenger #13 world ranked Ricardo “Hindu” Espinoza (24-3, 21 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico. The 10 round super bantamweight battle will have a WBO regional belt in play. This will be the first of four straight Friday shows in a studio setting.

This will be the first time Telemundo viewers will be seeing Valdes on its airwaves. This is the opportunity for exposure that he has been waiting for. Valdes is well aware that Espinoza has the edge in experience. He still feels that his preparation for the fight will lead to him overcoming that disadvantage and onto victory.

This will be the first time that may viewers are getting a chance to see you fight. What is your style of fighting?

I can do it all but I use my intelligence when I am in the ring. I know that there will be time where I am going to mix it up and I am very good at that too.

What was the extent of your amateur career?

I had well over 100 fights and won many national titles. I wasn’t able to travel for international competitions to represent my country as I was under 18.

What do you know about Espinoza?

He has a very aggressive style and a lot of heart like many Mexican fighters. He also has the experience of challenging for a world title. However, I don’t think he does anything extraordinary.

What is your plan to overcome his experience advantage?

I have my own form of experience as well beginning from my amateur background. I also train here in Los Angeles, California. There I train and spar with former Olympians, current ranked fighters, former world title challengers, and former world champions. So I will not be entering the fight with a huge experience disadvantage as some might think.

Do you feel you can compete with the power of Espinoza?

Honestly, I don’t believe his power is as much as his record says it is. Many of his knockouts were at a lighter weight division if you look closely at his record. I myself am a very hard puncher.

How have you prepared physically and mentally knowing this is your first 10 round fight?

I have fought 8 round fights and don’t feel that if extended to 10 rounds that there will be any problems for me. I think I could go 12 rounds if I had to.

What would winning this fight and title do for your career?

It opens up a lot of opportunities. Defeating Espinoza would be the biggest name I would have beaten as a professional. Winning the title is an opportunity to be world ranked and get me closer to my goal of challenging for a world title.

How does it feel for you to be fighting on Telemundo for the first time?

I am very motivated knowing that my family and friends will get to see me fight. This also will give me a chance to show my talent internationally to many who have not seen me fight. The fans will see a very exciting fight on Friday.

“Metrallo” Valdes vs “Hindu” Espinoza will air Friday at 12AM/EST live on Telemundo.