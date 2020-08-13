August 13, 2020
Boxing News

Tszyu: I will be world champ

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #6, WBO #9, WBC #12 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (15-0, 11 KOs) will clash with former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn (20-2-1, 13 KOs) at the Bank Stadium in Townsville, Queensland on August 26.

“There’s a lot of things that separate Jeff, an average world champion professional boxer, from a world class contender,” Tszyu told AAP. “Becoming a world champion is one thing, but staying world champion is another thing…once I win a world title, I will stay a champion. I will show the two different classes we’re at right now.”

Brandon Valdes debuts on Telemundo Friday

