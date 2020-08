DAZN Weights from England

Felix Cash 159.75 vs. Jason Welborn 158.75

(Commonwealth middleweight title) Zelfa Barrett 129.6 vs. Eric Donovan 129.6

Shannon Courtenay 126.75 vs. Rachel Ball 123.5

Kieron Conway 153.75 vs. Navid Mansouri 153.25

John Docherty 166.75 vs. Anthony Fox 166.25 Venue: “Fight Camp”

Promoter: Matchroom

