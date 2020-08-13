Joe DeGuardia’S Star Boxing has signed undefeated Brazilian, super bantamweight Michel “Babu” Da Silva (13-0 12KO’s). With all 13 of his fights taking place in his native Brazil, DeGuardia hopes Da Silva will make a splash in the United States in the near future.

—–

Duke Ragan has signed a multi-year professional pact with Top Rank, which will co-promote the 22-year-old with Antonio Leonard Promotions. He will make his professional debut in a four-round featherweight bout August 22 in Las Vegas on the Eleider Alvarez-Joe Smith Jr. undercard.

—–

Peter Kahn’s Fight Game Advisors has signed Joshua ‘The Lion King’ Quartey, the nephew of former world champion Ike Quartey, to an exclusive managerial contract.

—–

Marc Castro’s pro debut has been canceled after the fighter and his father-trainer Tony tested positive for COVID-19. All other tests for fighters, their camps and all staff around Saturday’s DAZN event in Tulsa, Oklahoma, came back negative and the card will go ahead as planned.