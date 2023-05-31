The WBA Championships Committee has ordered a mandatory defense WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood against Otabek Kholmatov. Wood just defeated Mauricio Lara last Saturday to win the 126-pound belt and now he must face the division’s mandatory challenger. Wood-Kholmatov is due no later than September 26. A 30-day period started on Tuesday, May 30 and will run until next June 29. If no agreement is reached, or if either party expresses unwillingness to negotiate, the Championships Committee may call for a purse bid.

