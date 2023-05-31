By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO interim junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu was reportedly back in the gym on Wednesday after being bitten by a dog over the weekend. According to Fox Sports Australia, Tszyu received 26 stitches on his right forearm. The dog was reported to be a bull terrier.

Tszyu (20-0, 16 KOs) is scheduled to fight WBO #11 contender Carlos Ocampo Carlos Ocampo (35-2, 23 KOs) on June 18 at the Gold Coast Convention Centre at Broadbeach, Queensland televised on Foxtel Main Event and Kayo Sports Pay-Per-View and Showtime in the USA. Tszyu and his team say the fight is still a go.

“I think this is a tougher fight (than Harrison),” Tszyu told Fox Sports. “It’s going to be a standoff. We’ll see who takes the first back step … it isn’t going to be me.”