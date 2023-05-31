May 31, 2023
Boxing News

Tszyu back in the gym

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO interim junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu was reportedly back in the gym on Wednesday after being bitten by a dog over the weekend. According to Fox Sports Australia, Tszyu received 26 stitches on his right forearm. The dog was reported to be a bull terrier.

Tszyu (20-0, 16 KOs) is scheduled to fight WBO #11 contender Carlos Ocampo Carlos Ocampo (35-2, 23 KOs) on June 18 at the Gold Coast Convention Centre at Broadbeach, Queensland televised on Foxtel Main Event and Kayo Sports Pay-Per-View and Showtime in the USA. Tszyu and his team say the fight is still a go.

“I think this is a tougher fight (than Harrison),” Tszyu told Fox Sports. “It’s going to be a standoff. We’ll see who takes the first back step … it isn’t going to be me.”

Shields in spotlight Saturday

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>