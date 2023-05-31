May 31, 2023
Shields in spotlight Saturday

Claressaworkout
Terrell Groggins

Undisputed female middleweight champion Claressa “G.W.O.A.T.” Shields pretty much has this weekend’s boxing spotlight all to herself. Shields takes on late sub Maricela Cornejo this Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and streamed live on DAZN.

Claressa Shields: “No matter who is fighting me…they’re getting their ass kicked. The same thing that was gonna happen to my previous opponent, is what’s gonna happen to Cornejo…the thing is, I just feel like I’m a league above these girls, and I’m gonna show it on Saturday night.”

Hometown favorite Shields is between a 45:1 and 100:1 favorite at online sports books.

It was announced that hip-hop star Kash Doll will walk Shields to the ring and Motown legends The Four Tops will sing the national anthem. By the way, Duke Fakir, 87, the only living original member, continues to lead the group.

