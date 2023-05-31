Unbeaten super welterweight prospect Eric Tudor (8-0, 6 KOs) signed a promotional contract with Golden Boy Promotions earlier this year. The 21-year-old Tudor had a stellar amateur career winning several titles. His 6’1 frame is equally complimented with a complete fighter skill set. Fightnews.com® spoke with him on his present and future goals.

Where were you born?

I was born in Romania but moved to the U.S. when I was 5 years old.

When did you first begin boxing?

I went to the gym with a friend who was boxing. I was 8 years old and living in Washington DC at the time. It was something to do and to keep busy. I also liked what I saw immediately and within a year after that, I had my first amateur fight.

What was the extent of your amateur career?

My family eventually moved to Ft. Lauderdale where I have resided for many years. I fought over a decade in the amateurs with well over 200 amateur fights winning several amateur titles.

How has the transition been for you from amateur to professional?

I have really enjoyed the transition. I am a very patient fighter but in the amateurs you only have 3 rounds. Many have told me my style is more suited for the professional ranks. I make 154 very comfortably and feel really strong.

How would you describe your styles of fighting?

I would say I am a bóxer/puncher with very good foot movement. I feel that the better the opposition is the better I will perform. I rise to the occasion.

What are your thoughts on the super welterweight división?

I think it is one of the best divisions in boxing right now if not the best. When you look at the elite of the division over the past year the best are fighting each other.

When is your next fight?

I do not have an official date yet but I could be fighting in the summer.

Where do you see yourself within a year?

I see myself growing for now and just getting better. Hopefully crossing over from a prospect to world-ranked contender status over the next year.