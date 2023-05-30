Photos/Report: Boxing Bob Newman

The afternoon session saw the referees seminar conducted by Steve Willis and Tony Weeks, both introduced by Melvina Lathan. Willis began with a talk entitled “Preventive Officiating.” Preparation can and will prevent mishaps in the performance of the official on the night. Everything from having your passport ready, to knowing the customs of the country to which one is traveling, who is picking you up at the airport, rules of the local commission, etc.

Willis then introduced referee Tony Weeks who discussed his own pre-fight routine. Specific pre-fight instructions in the locker room, giving the opportunity for the fighters or their corners to ask any questions.

Willis returned with “Ring Instructions: ring mechanics and positioning.” He cited legendary referee Arthur Mercanted who advised moving corner to corner, then employing the “V” technique of moving from one corner, diagonally to the middle, the diagonally back to the adjacent corner. All the while Willis maintained- positioning one’s self in the “pocket” between the two fighters, not behind one or the other.

“Establishing control,” was next. Willis referenced a drummer in a band- the person who nobody comes to see or listen to, but importantly sets the tempo for the entire performance.

Weeks added how important it can be for a referee to know the tactics of a fighter. He used Bernard Hopkins as an example of how a fighter can use certain tactics out of view of the referee. The next time Weeks officiated a Hopkins fight, he was prepared and out thought Hopkins by pretending to move in one direction, then stopped and returned to his original position- thus out-smarting Hopkins and catching him in the act of using certain tactics he thought the ref wouldn’t see!

“Mental Mindset” was next for Willis. “Don’t bring your home problems to work (in the ring) with you. Working a fight in a huge stadium for the first time can blow your mind,” opined Willis.

Five Common Fouls: holding, use of head, low blows, kidney punches, blows to back of head. Willis showed video clips of each of these fouls occuring and how the referee could and should deal with them.

Weeks then talked about ring management and asked what that meant. Examples given from the audience were: condition of the canvas, the padding and planking underneath the canvas, tightness of the ropes, positioning of photographers, presence of the three judges, the time keeper, ringside physicians, cornermen getting out of the ring on time, dealing with mouth pieces, inspectors to regulate the corners.

Videos were then viewed and discussed regarding knockdowns/no knockdowns, kidney punches, rabbit punches and more.

Referees Celestino Ruiz and Robert Hoyle also came front and center to discuss situations involving instant replay. Ruiz had a situation recently where he initially ruled a slip/no knockdown on a fighter who went down. However, as the fighter rose, his body language was slow, as if he was hurt and really knocked down from a legal punch. Ruiz asked to see a replay and in fact, reversed his call as the replay did show a connecting punch and subsequent knockdown.

There was much participation via Q & A with attendees and the presenters, leading to lively, educational discussion.

