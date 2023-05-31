Erik Bazinyan 168 vs. Jose De Jesus Macias 168
(NABA super middleweight title)
Steve Claggett 139.8 vs. Alberto Machado 139.6
(NABF super lightweight title)
Avery Martin Duval 130 vs. Andres Sanchez Ramirez 128.4
Thomas Chabot 159.4 vs. Luis Bolanos Lopez 159.6
Alexandre Gaumont 159.4 vs. Piotr Bis 159.6
Heriberto Santillan 157 vs. Christopher Guerrero 156.4
Wilkens Mathieu 167.8 vs. Jesus Frias Rodriguez 166.2
Jhon Orobio 131 vs. Reymundo Guttierez 136
Venue: Cabaret du Casino, Montréal
Promoter: Eye of the Tiger
TV: ESPN+