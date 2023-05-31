By Brad Snyder-The Undercard

Undisputed female middleweight world champion Claressa “G.W.O.A.T.” Shields and #1 rated contender Maricela Cornejo went face-to-face for the first time on Wednesday at the final press conference before they meet in the ring this Saturday, June 3 from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and streamed live on DAZN in the U.S. and Canada.

Maricela Cornejo on why she feels ready for this fight: “We were just about ending the camp for my fight. So, my fight was scheduled three days after this one. It was perfect timing. I couldn’t have said, no. This is the week that I peak. Everything lined up so perfectly that I couldn’t say no.”

Cornejo on what she thought of the Marshall fight against Shields: “As I was watching the Marshall and Shields fight, I was saying to myself, ‘What is she doing?!’ With the style of fighting (Marshall) took to her, I was confused by that. It wasn’t working. Everything about that fight is going to be completely different with me. What exactly is it? On fight night, you will see.”

Claressa Shields on the theme that motivated her through this camp: “I want a knockout! That’s my motivation. 13-0, 2 KOs should actually be 4 KOs because I beat some of these girls so bad that I can’t believe the refs let some of these fights go on. So, I feel like I should be 13-0, 4 KOs. If I can come out here and dominate these girls, why aren’t they going to sleep? Why? So, that’s how I keep it interesting to me.”

Dmitry Salita on the last minute replacement for Hanna Gabriels as Clarissa’s opponent: “We had to find the best available opponent out there. In boxing, there’s a saying, ‘When you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready.’ We went to the top of the list with the number one contender, Maricela Cornejo.”