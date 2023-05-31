The official Spence-Crawford announcement just dropped.
Who: Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. vs. Terence “Bud” Crawford
What: Undisputed welterweight championship
When: Saturday, July 29
Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
How: Showtime PPV, price is TBA.
– Tickets: Pre-sale tickets are available tomorrow, Thursday, June 1 from 10 a.m. PT until 10 p.m. PT through AXS.com by using the code: BOXING
– Public on-sale begins Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m. PT with tickets available through AXS.com.
– The event is promoted by Man Down Promotions, TBC Promotions and TGB Promotions.
I had respect for Errol before his car crash, he could have killed himself or someone’s family member. He was a humble fighter, now he’s enjoying the fame and money. His resume is better than Crawford’s. His skills are not. This will be a close fight until Crawford figures how to pick Errol apart. I like Crawford by decision
Every time I see an update about this fight I get nervous.. hoping it’s not a postponement or injury
This fight has passed its expiration date for me. Just like pac mayweather, I refuse to watch because they waited too long.
Spence used the canelo strategy of waiting for his most difficult opponent to hit mid 30’s before he finally fights him.
Well… as long as you win don’t matter what age you win