The official Spence-Crawford announcement just dropped.

Who: Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. vs. Terence “Bud” Crawford

What: Undisputed welterweight championship

When: Saturday, July 29

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

How: Showtime PPV, price is TBA.

– Tickets: Pre-sale tickets are available tomorrow, Thursday, June 1 from 10 a.m. PT until 10 p.m. PT through AXS.com by using the code: BOXING

– Public on-sale begins Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m. PT with tickets available through AXS.com.

– The event is promoted by Man Down Promotions, TBC Promotions and TGB Promotions.