The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee has ordered negotiations for a world title fight between heavyweight “super” champion Oleksaandr Usyk and “regular” champion Daniel Dubois. The official communication was sent to the parties on Monday. The teams of both fighters will have 30 days to negotiate, which will start April 4 and will end next May 2 at the end of the day.

The fight between Usyk and Dubois had been ordered since last December 12, but a period of time was granted for Usyk to negotiate a unification fight with WBC champion Tyson Fury. Unfortunately, that fight could not be agreed on due to differences between the teams and now the WBA has ordered the fight dictated by its world title reduction plan.

Dubois suffered the knee injury in his most recent bout last December 3 against Kevin Larena. Despite winning, he came out of the fight hurt and having difficulty walking.

The WBA sent a request for a health report to Dubois and his team, which was received on Thursday, March 30. The report, signed by London-based physician James Witthicase, says Dubois is ready to do any physical activity, run, carry weight and feels no pain in his knee.

If an agreement for Usyk-Dubois is not reached by May 2 or either side refuses to negotiate, the WBA will likely send the fight to purse bid with a split of 75% for Usyk and 25% for Dubois.