The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee has ordered negotiations for a world title fight between heavyweight “super” champion Oleksaandr Usyk and “regular” champion Daniel Dubois. The official communication was sent to the parties on Monday. The teams of both fighters will have 30 days to negotiate, which will start April 4 and will end next May 2 at the end of the day.
The fight between Usyk and Dubois had been ordered since last December 12, but a period of time was granted for Usyk to negotiate a unification fight with WBC champion Tyson Fury. Unfortunately, that fight could not be agreed on due to differences between the teams and now the WBA has ordered the fight dictated by its world title reduction plan.
Dubois suffered the knee injury in his most recent bout last December 3 against Kevin Larena. Despite winning, he came out of the fight hurt and having difficulty walking.
The WBA sent a request for a health report to Dubois and his team, which was received on Thursday, March 30. The report, signed by London-based physician James Witthicase, says Dubois is ready to do any physical activity, run, carry weight and feels no pain in his knee.
If an agreement for Usyk-Dubois is not reached by May 2 or either side refuses to negotiate, the WBA will likely send the fight to purse bid with a split of 75% for Usyk and 25% for Dubois.
I think this fight is better than Usyk vs Fury, more action I mean. Money wise, it hurts Fury more than Usyk, because Usyk isn’t a greedy man and I hope Fury never gets this fight also
Yes, this fight is better than Fury and Usyk. Fury will hit, hold, and lay on the inside against Usyk anyways and make it boring. Fury will refuse to fight Usyk on the inside.
Usyk should win this fight if he doesn’t get clocked.
Dubois don’t hit hard. He been fighting bums that Malignaggi would stop too
Dubois got hurt a lot during his last fight. I think Usyk will get a mid round KO.
Dubois can definitely punch and that will be his shot, just swinging for the fences and it’s a good fight for him for the future imo. He’s 25, a baby for a heavyweight, and the experience from fighting Usyk will probably make him a better fighter, but I would expect Usyk to win a decision 10-2, 9-3ish.
And I think this is the first time the legit WBA champion has made a mandatory since AJ fought Povetkin.
great, Exactly what NOBODY wants to see
I hope that somehow Usyk-Wilder happens. Is there any chance still of Dubois taking step-aside money?
I’d rather see Wilder vs either of these dudes.
the better fighter joe joyce who smashed dubois should have had the shot against usyk to me joyce is the danger man i know usyk beat joyce in the amateurs but now joyce is roaring and ready to pulverize anyone who stands before him
Easy win for usyk
Give me a break!!!! Slow Joe Joyce beat Dubois with nothing but a jab!! Usyk is going to EASILY outbox him and maybe even stop him. Dubois is going to be swinging and missing all night. Fury Vs Usyk is not only the better fight but the far more meaningful fight.
I would rather see Usyk vs Wilder, so that Usyk puts crybaby Wilder into retirement.
At least Dubois wont be making excuses if he loses to Usyk.