April 3, 2023
Boxing Results

Banks shocks Pinheiro, Umara smokes Rodriguez

Bankswins
Photo: Damon Gonzalez/LatinBox

By Damon Gonzalez/LatinBox

Cruiserweight journeyman Demetrius Banks (13-12-2, 5 KOs) from Detroit, Michigan, shocked the crowd on Saturday night at the Caribe Royal in Orlando, Florida, by pulling off an upset in round one defeating previously unbeaten Adrian Pinheiro (10-1-1, 9 KOs) from Orlando, Florida. During a hard exchange of blows in the corner, Banks caught Pinheiro with a hard counterpunch that rocked Pinheiro sending him down to the canvas at the official time of 2:45. Nice KO win for Banks.

In the co-main event, hard-hitting Idalberto Umara (10-1, 9 KOs) from Hulguin, Cuba successfully defended his WBA Fedecaribe lightweight title by quickly taking out Braulio Rodriguez (20-6, 17 KOs) from Santo Domingo, DR. A devastating shot to the liver floored Rodriguez and referee Telis Assimenios waved off the contest at the official time 0:26 seconds of the opening round.

Super welterweight Jeovanny Estela (11-0, 3 KOs) Orlando, Florida. bit down on his mouthpiece and slugged it out against a very tough Saul Corral (23-20, 13 KO’s) from Sonora, Mexico. All three judges had it 60-54 for Estela.

Heavyweight Henrich Ruiz (3-0, 3 KOs) from Isla De La Juventud, Cuba overpowered tough Jose H. Corral (20-33, 12 KOs) from Sonora, Mexico with hard shots staying right on Corral who didn’t come out his corner for round four.

Super welterweight Ramiri “Bebo” DeJesus (3-0, 2 KOs) from Orlando, Florida, stopped Bryant Costello (1-8, 1 KOs) Fayetteville, NC. at the official time 1:33 seconds of round three by TKO victory.

Super Middleweight Jamar Pemberton (4-0, 4 KO’s) from Las Vegas, NV, continued to impress as he ended the night of Juan Celin Zapata (7-23-2, 5 KO’s) from Bronx, N.Y. at the 2:08 mark of the opening stanza.

Lightweight Jonathan Cortes (2-0, 2 KOs) from Orlando, Florida put his shots together getting Fullerton, California’s Paul Amaro (0-2) out of there at the official time 0:55 seconds of round four by TKO victory.

Lightweight Shamara Woods (1-0) from Orlando, Florida made her long-awaited pro debut scoring a four round unanimous decision against Sarah Click (1-3-1) from Orlando, Florida. All three judges had it 40-36 for Woods.

Light Heavyweight Daine Smikle (2-0, 1 KO) from Orlando, Florida had an outstanding performance scoring a unanimous decision win over Angel Vasquez (0-5) from Springfield, MA. Judges official scores 40-36 across the board for Smikle.

Heavyweight Brandon Lynch (4-0, 3 KOs) from Albany, N.Y. was dominating in a unanimous decision victory against a very tough Dennys Reyes (3-5, 1 KO) from Philadelphia, PA. The judges official scores were 38-37, 40-35 (2x).

The event was presented by Orlando Boxing Promotions and BoxLab Promotions at the Caribe Royal Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Rosario defeats Vitone again

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Fans deserve better than this! There’s a saying that “Promoters don’t fix fights anymore, they just protect their boxers by padding their records” I can’t think of a more perfect example of this. Except for the Main Event upset, all the “local” fighters were supposed to win by fighting a bunch of “sparing partners” at best. Is this what they call a good fight card for fans?!

    Reply

  • When you let a 42 year old with 12 loses kick yo aSs you may want to start a new job!

    Reply
    • >