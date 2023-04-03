By Damon Gonzalez/LatinBox

Cruiserweight journeyman Demetrius Banks (13-12-2, 5 KOs) from Detroit, Michigan, shocked the crowd on Saturday night at the Caribe Royal in Orlando, Florida, by pulling off an upset in round one defeating previously unbeaten Adrian Pinheiro (10-1-1, 9 KOs) from Orlando, Florida. During a hard exchange of blows in the corner, Banks caught Pinheiro with a hard counterpunch that rocked Pinheiro sending him down to the canvas at the official time of 2:45. Nice KO win for Banks.

In the co-main event, hard-hitting Idalberto Umara (10-1, 9 KOs) from Hulguin, Cuba successfully defended his WBA Fedecaribe lightweight title by quickly taking out Braulio Rodriguez (20-6, 17 KOs) from Santo Domingo, DR. A devastating shot to the liver floored Rodriguez and referee Telis Assimenios waved off the contest at the official time 0:26 seconds of the opening round.

Super welterweight Jeovanny Estela (11-0, 3 KOs) Orlando, Florida. bit down on his mouthpiece and slugged it out against a very tough Saul Corral (23-20, 13 KO’s) from Sonora, Mexico. All three judges had it 60-54 for Estela.

Heavyweight Henrich Ruiz (3-0, 3 KOs) from Isla De La Juventud, Cuba overpowered tough Jose H. Corral (20-33, 12 KOs) from Sonora, Mexico with hard shots staying right on Corral who didn’t come out his corner for round four.

Super welterweight Ramiri “Bebo” DeJesus (3-0, 2 KOs) from Orlando, Florida, stopped Bryant Costello (1-8, 1 KOs) Fayetteville, NC. at the official time 1:33 seconds of round three by TKO victory.

Super Middleweight Jamar Pemberton (4-0, 4 KO’s) from Las Vegas, NV, continued to impress as he ended the night of Juan Celin Zapata (7-23-2, 5 KO’s) from Bronx, N.Y. at the 2:08 mark of the opening stanza.

Lightweight Jonathan Cortes (2-0, 2 KOs) from Orlando, Florida put his shots together getting Fullerton, California’s Paul Amaro (0-2) out of there at the official time 0:55 seconds of round four by TKO victory.

Lightweight Shamara Woods (1-0) from Orlando, Florida made her long-awaited pro debut scoring a four round unanimous decision against Sarah Click (1-3-1) from Orlando, Florida. All three judges had it 40-36 for Woods.

Light Heavyweight Daine Smikle (2-0, 1 KO) from Orlando, Florida had an outstanding performance scoring a unanimous decision win over Angel Vasquez (0-5) from Springfield, MA. Judges official scores 40-36 across the board for Smikle.

Heavyweight Brandon Lynch (4-0, 3 KOs) from Albany, N.Y. was dominating in a unanimous decision victory against a very tough Dennys Reyes (3-5, 1 KO) from Philadelphia, PA. The judges official scores were 38-37, 40-35 (2x).

The event was presented by Orlando Boxing Promotions and BoxLab Promotions at the Caribe Royal Resort in Orlando, Florida.