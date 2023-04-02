Looks like journeyman welterweight Jordan Rosario has the number of Nicky “The Bull” Vitone. Rosario (5-10, 1 KO) scored two knockdowns on Vitone (9-2-1, 7 KOs) to cap off the first knockout win of his pro career on Saturday night in front of a sold out crowd at The Terrace at Biagio in Paramus, New Jersey. Referee Sparkle Lee ended the bout in the sixth round at the 2:11 mark. Both of Vitone’s losses are to Rosario.

In the co-feature, welterweight Mike “The Champ” Lee (10-2, 7 KOs) defeated Antonio Sanchez (7-17-3, 3 KO) over six rounds by scores of 58-56, 58-56, 59-55.

Welterweight Raymond “The Scientist” Cuadrado (6-0, 2 KOs) stopped Usiel Hernandez (2-2, 0 KOs) with body shots in round three. Time was 2:55.

Other Results:

Christian Otero W4 Vinnie Denierio (lightweight)

Dane Guerrero D4 Andre Hinmon (super middleweight)

Kevin Hernandez TKO1 Elijah Muhammad Ogun (super welterweight)

Another terrific Bergen County Fight Night event presented by promoter Scott Abella and his team.