Masson defeats Turchi, remains unbeaten By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing Unbeaten IBF #15 cruiserweight Floyd Masson (13-0, 7 KOs) outscored IBF #9 Fabio “Stone Crusher” Turchi (21-3, 15 KOs) over twelve bloody and brutal rounds to capture the vacant IBO cruiserweight world championship on Saturday night at the Eaton Hills Hotel in Eaton Hills, Queensland televised nationally on Foxtel cable television network. Scores: Mateo Montella 115-112, Adam Height 115-112, David Craig 117-110. Rosario defeats Vitone again Hara dethrones Japanese 130lb champ Saka Like this: Like Loading...

