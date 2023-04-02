April 2, 2023
Boxing Results

Hara dethrones Japanese 130lb champ Saka

Photo: Boxing Beat Magazine

By Joe Koizumi

JBC#1 Yuna Hara (13-2-1, 7 KOs), 130, upset Japanese super feather champ Kosuke Saka (22-7, 19 KOs), 130, to win the national belt by an avenging stoppage at 1:03 of the fourth round in a scheduled ten on Saturday in Osaka, Japan. Hara, a perennial top contender, hit the deck with hard-punching Saka’s solid right cross in the opening session, but fought back hard to dominate the next two rounds. The fourth witnessed Hara explode a left-right combo, dropping the champ back to the deck with the challenger following it up upon resumption of the fight to have the ref wisely intervene it.

It was a night of upsets, as they saw another unexpected result when unheralded Yuto Nakamura (12-7-2, 9 KOs), 117.75, came off the canvas and halted former WBA 105-pound champ Ryo Miyazaki (26-4-4, 16 KOs), 118, at 2:07 of the fourth round in a scheduled eight.

In a championship tripleheader, WBO AP bantam champ Ryosuke Nishida (7-0, 1 KO), 118, kept his regional belt by a shutout decision (all 120-107) over Thailand’s Songsaeng Phoyaem (19-4, 13 KOs), 116.5, over twelve. It was the southpaw speedster Nishida’s third defense of the regional belt.

In the semi-windup, Rei Nakajima (6-1, 1 KO), 153.75, acquired the vacant Japanese 154-pound belt by stopping JBC#2 Hisashi Kato (12-11-2, 8 KOs), 154, at 1:27 of the ninth round in a scheduled ten. The stout-built Nakajima, standing just 5’5”, finally caught up with him and floored the fading foe, furiously accelerating his two-fisted attack to expedite the ref’s intervention.

Promoter: 3150 Promotions.

