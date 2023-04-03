By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Famer boxing broadcaster Colonel Bob Sheridan has arrived in Melbourne, Australia and was a featured speaker for an event raising funds for autism at the invitation of former Australian heavyweight contender Mick Gatto. “Equal Access for Autism” was one finest charity events I have ever attended with money going toward playgrounds for children suffering from autism,” The Colonel told Fightnews.com®.

“I want to thank Mick for inviting me to such an outstanding event that was very successful (raised AUD $2 million). It was attended by many of my Australian friends including Bernie Balmer, who is a leading Melbourne barrister and member of the WBC. I was fortunate to attend the Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday with Mick. I will depart Monday for New Zealand to see my good friend George Carlin and then I will be back in Las Vegas soon where I am scheduled for a hip replacement.”

* * *

Mick and Cheryl Gatto are the Founding Members of ‘Equal Access for Autism.’ They have a grandson Dominic who is on the spectrum and because they are aware of the challenges facing those with additional needs and their families, they decided to start a foundation which can raise funds to make a difference.