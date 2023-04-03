Former two-weight world champion Jesse “BAM” Rodriguez (17-0, 11 KOs) came face-to-face with Christian Gonzalez (15-1, 5 KOs) at the famous “Alamo” in San Antonio, Texas, to kick off fight week for their clash for the vacant WBO flyweight title at the Boeing Center, live worldwide on DAZN.

Rodriguez stated, “Gonzalez is ranked #2, he’s tall, he’s lengthy and he likes to move a lot. So, we’ve been working on how I will close the distance and cut off the ring, I’ve been sparring taller guys so on April 8, there’s not going to be a problem for me to go in there and show what we’ve been working on.”