April 3, 2023
BAM Rodriguez ready for Gonzalez

Bam
Photo: Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Former two-weight world champion Jesse “BAM” Rodriguez (17-0, 11 KOs) came face-to-face with Christian Gonzalez (15-1, 5 KOs) at the famous “Alamo” in San Antonio, Texas, to kick off fight week for their clash for the vacant WBO flyweight title at the Boeing Center, live worldwide on DAZN.

Rodriguez stated, “Gonzalez is ranked #2, he’s tall, he’s lengthy and he likes to move a lot. So, we’ve been working on how I will close the distance and cut off the ring, I’ve been sparring taller guys so on April 8, there’s not going to be a problem for me to go in there and show what we’ve been working on.”

  • Definitely looking forward to seeing Bam again and at closer to his natural weight. Would LOVE to see him and Martinez fight at some point. Same card has MJ – Tapales as well.

