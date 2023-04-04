By Boxing Bob Newman

We have learned of the passing of former undisputed lightweight champion Ken Buchanan this past Saturday, April 1st. Buchanan, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, turned pro in 1965 after capturing the ABA featherweight title. He rattled off 33 straight wins before unsuccessfully challenging future WBC 140 lb. champ Miguel Velazquez for the vacant European lightweight title in Spain, losing a close decision.

Eight months and four fights later, Buchanan found himself challenging Panamanian Ismael Laguna in San Juan, Puerto Rico for the WBA Lightweight title in June of 1970. In 100°+ heat, the Scot would nick the title by a single point: 144-143, 143-144 and 145-144. He would then gain WBC recognition by beating Ruben Navarro in Navarro’s hometown of Los Angeles- becoming undisputed lightweight champion.

Buchanan would relinquish the WBC belt outside the ring seven months later when he opted to rematch Laguna instead of the WBC mandatory Pedro Carrasco. He beat Laguna again in a rematch for the WBA belt before meeting up with a 21-year-old youngster from Panama named Roberto Duran. Buchanan did his best to fend off the marauding “Manos de Piedra,” finally falling to what he claimed to be a low blow for the full count in round 13. Many felt Buchanan’s claim was legit and some angles of the video replay support that claim. Two signed rematches with Duran would fall through.

Buchanan would unsuccessfully challenge Ishimatsu “Guts” Suzuki for the WBC belt in 1975.

The “Fighting Carpenter” would campaign on, with British and European belts being wrapped around his waist, but never again the world title. He would lose his last four straight, finishing his career with a 61-8, 27 KOs record.

A Member of the British Empire (MBE), BWAA Fighter of the Year in 1970, Buchanan was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2000. He was 77. RIP champ.