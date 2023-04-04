The PPV undercard has been announced for the clash between three-division world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis’ and “Kingry” Ryan Garcia on Saturday, April 22 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The pay-per-view telecast will begin at 8PM ET/5PM PT and features WBA super middleweight “regular” champion David Morrell Jr. (8-0, 7 KOs) battling Sena Agbeko (27-2, 21 KOs) in the co-main event. The action will also see a rematch between super middleweight “King” Gabriel Rosado (26-16, 15 KOs) and “Bully” Bektemir Melikuziev (11-1, 9 KOs) in a 10-round showdown. Kicking off the telecast will be hard-hitting 19-year-old middleweight Elijah Garcia (14-0, 12 KOs) facing Kevin Salgado (15-1-1, 10 KOs) in a 10-round showdown.