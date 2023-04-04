The PPV undercard has been announced for the clash between three-division world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis’ and “Kingry” Ryan Garcia on Saturday, April 22 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The pay-per-view telecast will begin at 8PM ET/5PM PT and features WBA super middleweight “regular” champion David Morrell Jr. (8-0, 7 KOs) battling Sena Agbeko (27-2, 21 KOs) in the co-main event. The action will also see a rematch between super middleweight “King” Gabriel Rosado (26-16, 15 KOs) and “Bully” Bektemir Melikuziev (11-1, 9 KOs) in a 10-round showdown. Kicking off the telecast will be hard-hitting 19-year-old middleweight Elijah Garcia (14-0, 12 KOs) facing Kevin Salgado (15-1-1, 10 KOs) in a 10-round showdown.
I don’t know why I get my hopes up and expect a card worthy of my cash…shame on me
Only thing that will happen is that Morrell will win and call out Benavidez and hype the boxing fans into feeling good about this undercard, SMH
Rosado has much mileage on his engine from many past fights. A person has to wonder the long-term consequences on his health even being at a younger age.
I’m assuming they’re paying Rosado very well for this fight because I heard him say he wasn’t interested in Bek again.
Looking forward to seeing Garcia again.
Boxing fans oops, a fool and their money are soon separated.
Good card! Will be watching this free at the local bar.
we, as “fans” will be held responsible for Gabe Rosado being injured for life after his career is done. Taking a punch for money is simply demeaning the sport down to blood sport and we should protest this crap . WE are the paying public..
Rosado can take responsibility for his own life. I own him nothing.
As for me I don’t care about other fights I just want to watch tank vs Garcia I’m ready for this I wish this fight be held tomorrow night I can’t wait anymore
The undercard is less than average and the solely reason of that is the attention centered on the main event. Dirty promoter maneuvers that hopefully will discourage a good number of people to buy this overpriced event.
This is the undercard you get when the main event sucks up all the cash. How will Morrell ever handle not fighting in Minneapolis
Days of McClellan Jackson, Chavez Randall, azumah Nelson leija and Simon Brown Terry Norris same card are done. At least thjs card has recognizable names..Rosado knocked guy out so that could be alright