WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence ‘The Sauce’ Okolie (19-0, 14 KOs) will defend against Chris ‘The Gentleman’ Billam-Smith (17-1, 12 KOs) on May 27 within the cozy confines of Vitality Stadium in Billam-Smith’s hometown of Bournemouth, England. The clash will top promoter BOXXER’s first ever stadium show.

Lawrence Okolie: “I’m pumped, I’m ready to go. I’ve just come off a successful defense where I won all 12 rounds against an unknown but tough competitor [David Light on March 25]…now weeks later I am going in against a known tough boxer…not many fighters make back-to-back defenses in such a short space of time. Not many pick the hardest fights available to them, but that’s what I’m about. Chris – I love you, but I have to get the KO in this one.”

Chris Billam-Smith: “Fighting someone I know well for a world title is a very exciting opportunity. I’m elated to be fighting at the home of my beloved AFC Bournemouth in front of my phenomenal fans and on May 27th I will repay them by winning a world title.”