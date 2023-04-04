April 4, 2023
Boxing News

Okolie vs. Billam-Smith set for May 27

WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence ‘The Sauce’ Okolie (19-0, 14 KOs) will defend against Chris ‘The Gentleman’ Billam-Smith (17-1, 12 KOs) on May 27 within the cozy confines of Vitality Stadium in Billam-Smith’s hometown of Bournemouth, England. The clash will top promoter BOXXER’s first ever stadium show.

Lawrence Okolie: “I’m pumped, I’m ready to go. I’ve just come off a successful defense where I won all 12 rounds against an unknown but tough competitor [David Light on March 25]…now weeks later I am going in against a known tough boxer…not many fighters make back-to-back defenses in such a short space of time. Not many pick the hardest fights available to them, but that’s what I’m about. Chris – I love you, but I have to get the KO in this one.”

Chris Billam-Smith: “Fighting someone I know well for a world title is a very exciting opportunity. I’m elated to be fighting at the home of my beloved AFC Bournemouth in front of my phenomenal fans and on May 27th I will repay them by winning a world title.”

UKAD bans Amir Khan for two years
Tank-Kingry undercard announced

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • I’d heard that they wouldn’t be fighting because they were such good friends and that Billiam-Smith would be pursuing a different shot because of all of those high rankings that he has. I got no problem with. Technically it’s a second straight mandatory for Okolie and hopefully the winner (Okolie) fights Riakporhe next.

    Reply

    • They’ll look pretty friendly in the ring with all the hugging, maybe a little too friendly.

      Reply
    • >