UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) has announced that retired former world champion Amir Khan has been banned from all sports for two years following anti-doping rule violations for the presence and use of a prohibited substance. On February 19, 2022, UKAD collected an in-competition urine sample from Khan after his fight against Kell Brook at the Manchester Arena. Khan’s sample returned an adverse analytical finding for ostarine, a substance listed on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) 2022 Prohibited List as an anabolic agent and is prohibited in sports at all times.

Khan was charged with two violations, 1) presence of a prohibited substance and 2) use of a prohibited substance. Khan accepted the violations charged but maintained that his ingestion of ostarine was not intentional. As a consequence his case was referred to the National Anti-Doping Panel to be considered by an independent tribunal.

Khan’s case was heard by the independent tribunal on January 24 and in its written decision dated February 21, the UKAD panel found both violations proved, concluded that Khan had established that they were not intentional and imposed a two-year ban on him. The panel also disqualified Khan’s result from the bout against Brook.

Khan’s two-year ban is deemed to have commenced on April 6, 2022 (the date his provisional suspension was imposed) and will expire on April 5, 2024.

Khan, 36, retired after his KOs loss to Brook. He told the BBC that he has never cheated in his life and has no plans for a comeback.

Speaking on the case, UKAD Chief Executive Jane Rumble said: “This case serves as a reminder that UKAD will diligently pursue anti-doping rule violations in order to protect clean sport.”

“Strict liability means athletes are ultimately responsible for what they ingest and for the presence of any prohibited substances in a sample. It is important that all athletes and their support personnel, whatever level they are competing at, take their anti-doping responsibilities seriously. Not doing so risks damaging not only an athlete’s career, but also undermining public confidence in clean sport.”