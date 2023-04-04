UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) has announced that retired former world champion Amir Khan has been banned from all sports for two years following anti-doping rule violations for the presence and use of a prohibited substance. On February 19, 2022, UKAD collected an in-competition urine sample from Khan after his fight against Kell Brook at the Manchester Arena. Khan’s sample returned an adverse analytical finding for ostarine, a substance listed on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) 2022 Prohibited List as an anabolic agent and is prohibited in sports at all times.
Khan was charged with two violations, 1) presence of a prohibited substance and 2) use of a prohibited substance. Khan accepted the violations charged but maintained that his ingestion of ostarine was not intentional. As a consequence his case was referred to the National Anti-Doping Panel to be considered by an independent tribunal.
Khan’s case was heard by the independent tribunal on January 24 and in its written decision dated February 21, the UKAD panel found both violations proved, concluded that Khan had established that they were not intentional and imposed a two-year ban on him. The panel also disqualified Khan’s result from the bout against Brook.
Khan’s two-year ban is deemed to have commenced on April 6, 2022 (the date his provisional suspension was imposed) and will expire on April 5, 2024.
Khan, 36, retired after his KOs loss to Brook. He told the BBC that he has never cheated in his life and has no plans for a comeback.
Speaking on the case, UKAD Chief Executive Jane Rumble said: “This case serves as a reminder that UKAD will diligently pursue anti-doping rule violations in order to protect clean sport.”
“Strict liability means athletes are ultimately responsible for what they ingest and for the presence of any prohibited substances in a sample. It is important that all athletes and their support personnel, whatever level they are competing at, take their anti-doping responsibilities seriously. Not doing so risks damaging not only an athlete’s career, but also undermining public confidence in clean sport.”
– It took almost 14 months to get the result???
Good point! Kahn was on the down slope of his career and needed a “pick me up” drug to gain performance and boost his chances of winning. Yet, pretty typical of Kahn to deny ever taking any performance enhancing drug especially when the timing of his age and body dictates the potential need for it.
he was a way overrated fighter . very chinny and lost big time every time he stepped up in competition.
I wonder why it takes more than a year for UKAD to announce the banning of AK? if he was an active fighter at this level he would of fight 3 times prior to this announcement. Not practical and definite not relevant….
These test do absolutely no good for the opposing boxer at the time the test is taken. Imagine the horror and civil liability if Khan had won in a late round stoppage or through some war of attrition. But if it takes more than a year to get results I guess prefight tests and results are am impossible dream.
Maybe Khan can now fight Connor Benn! LOL!!!!
As long as Howard Foster does not referee!
BTW I apologize if some of my comments on the Wardley-Coffee fight offended some UK fans. I admit I was hot under the collar over the quick stoppage and have noticed that their before. That said I have seen it elsewhere….one of Munguia’s fights in Mexico comes to mind. Overall I think the UK boxing cards are great and while there are some questionable decisions….I would say Texas and Germany have had worse ones. As far as Canada (my country) goes I am sure people can point fingers at some Montreal fights! As a fight fan…a quick trigger ref just sets me off! So what I am trying to say is I was angry at Howard Foster not the UK as a whole and will try to choose my words more carefully!
How “Canadian” of you pete. (My home too)
Why bother with the announcement? Let the fighter know ok but making a public statement makes the UKAD look like idiots. Is this the same organization that decided Conor Benn’s sample was tainted from an unusually high consumption of eggs?
“Is this the same organization that decided Conor Benn’s sample was tainted from an unusually high consumption of eggs?”
– I believe that was the WBC that came up w/that theory.
doesnt matter.
This is why Floyd was asking for Olympic-style testing to begin with. Say what you want about the man himself but this is more evidence the current system doesn’t work.
Floyd changed the game to make a few things better for boxers. Besides the testing, you have more fighters self-promoting, he attracted more fans to the sport, and fighters are making more money for their fights.
He left the blueprint how to get attention for his fights and make a crap load of money in his transition from Pretty Boy to Money.