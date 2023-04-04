Two matchups will be featured on the $59.99 ESPN+ PPV undercard headlined of the telecast headlined by undisputed lightweight champion Devin “The Dream” Haney against former three-division champ Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko on Saturday, May 20 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
The 10-round junior lightweight co-feature will see former two-division world champion Oscar Valdez (30-1, 23 KOs) taking on Adam “BluNose” Lopez (16-4, 6 KOs) in a rematch of their 2019 battle. In the PPV opener, unbeaten lightweight Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (17-0, 14 KOs) takes a big step up in competition versus former world title challenger Jeremia Nakathila (23-2, 19 KOs) in a 10-round clash.
60 dollars? No Thanks!
This reminds me of Dela Hoya Vs Chavez 1. You have one guy coming into his prime and another guy that is passed his prime but not shot. I think the result though will be similar and the younger bigger guy will be too much. I doubt Lomo will start bleeding when they tough gloves for the pre fight instructions but I think he will lose a decisive UD.
I get your point but Lomo is not exactly a chronic bleeder.
this fight will be a decision for the bigger younger fighter. Father Time is unbeaten.
Not much to see here except Loma most likely retiring after the fight. E