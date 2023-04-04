Two matchups will be featured on the $59.99 ESPN+ PPV undercard headlined of the telecast headlined by undisputed lightweight champion Devin “The Dream” Haney against former three-division champ Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko on Saturday, May 20 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The 10-round junior lightweight co-feature will see former two-division world champion Oscar Valdez (30-1, 23 KOs) taking on Adam “BluNose” Lopez (16-4, 6 KOs) in a rematch of their 2019 battle. In the PPV opener, unbeaten lightweight Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (17-0, 14 KOs) takes a big step up in competition versus former world title challenger Jeremia Nakathila (23-2, 19 KOs) in a 10-round clash.