Weights from Mexico City Carlos “Tiburon” Sanchez 142.6 vs. Alexander Duran 144.2

Brandon “King” Reyes 118 vs. Abraham Arreola 117.3

Eduardo “Lalo” Martinez 151.2 vs. Rogaciano Guerrero 152.1 Venue: Auditorio BlackBerry, Mexico City

Promoter: Marquez Promotions, Chiquita Gonzalez Promotions, ProBox Promotions

