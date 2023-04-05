By Jeff Zimmerman
Fightnews.com® went one-on-one with the legendary Sugar Ray Leonard as he launched his amazing new line of gloves – Sugar Ray Leonard Collection with Title Boxing. The line takes Sugar Ray down memory lane with his most memorable fights against Tommy Hearns, Roberto Duran and Marvelous Marvin Hagler as well as his gold medal win at the 1976 Olympics. Sugar Ray talked about the fight game today versus his era and his love for Muhammad Ali and so much more in this exclusive interview. Photo: Title Boxng.
Sugar Ray Leonard is still one of the best fighter I’ve ever seen..
Incredibly talented with both hands, great skill, footwork, speed, defense, and ring smarts. And he had that dog in him to make it a street fight when all else failed like he needed to against Hearns long reach and jab in their first fight.
I will say that i thought Hagler beat him because SRL ran and only threw in spurts but I understand why he fought that way as hagler was tough as nails and naturally bigger.
But still, how many guys would even dare to come out of retirement and face the baddest man in the next division up and do it in his very first comeback fight?!
He fought some of the best fighters the world ever produced in hagler, hearns, Duran. It is hard to think of anyone since that battled a gauntlet like that. Actually it would have to be holyfield going against riddick bowe, tyson, and lennox.
SRL was just an amazing talent tho.
I’d take a prime SRL at welterweight against Pacquiao, DLH, Floyd, Mosley, Vernon Forrest and anyone else i can think of.
SRL made me a life long fan of the sweet science.
I was fortunate enough to watch a couple Ali fights on TV but unfortunately he was already well past his prime. I remember as a kid feeling so sad for him tho.