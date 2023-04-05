By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® went one-on-one with the legendary Sugar Ray Leonard as he launched his amazing new line of gloves – Sugar Ray Leonard Collection with Title Boxing. The line takes Sugar Ray down memory lane with his most memorable fights against Tommy Hearns, Roberto Duran and Marvelous Marvin Hagler as well as his gold medal win at the 1976 Olympics. Sugar Ray talked about the fight game today versus his era and his love for Muhammad Ali and so much more in this exclusive interview. Photo: Title Boxng.

