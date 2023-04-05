Unbeaten super middleweight Robert Daniels Jr. (8-0, 7 KOs) will have his first scheduled ten round bout April 29th When he takes on veteran Michi Munoz Zavala (28-17-1, 19 KOs). In Daniel’s corner will be former pro boxer and current Jake Paul assistant trainer J’Leon Love. The bout will take place in Cancun, Mexico. Daniels Jr. is the son of former world champion Robert Daniels Sr. It can be a lot of pressure following in the footsteps of a father who was a world champion, but Daniels Jr. embraces the opportunity and is looking to carve out his own legacy in boxing.

Where were you born and raised?

Miami, Florida.

How many amateur fights did you have?

I had a successful amateur career winning multiple titles. I had 84 fights total finishing at 76-8.

What advice did your father give you prior to you turning professional?

Run!!!!! (laughing out loud) Professional is different than amateur. He told me I have to learn to pace myself now and stay relaxed inside the ring. Also boxing has its ups & downs so get prepared. Everything won’t go as planned so always stay dedicated.

You’re currently managed by young successful entrepreneur Zach Hirsch. Please speak on your teaming up with him?

It’s been great working with Zach. His father worked with my father back in the day and now it’s our turn. He also genuinely cares about me which is the best thing for my career and I’m very appreciative.

How is your training been now preparing for your first ten round fight?

The preparation for this fight has gone well and I am ready to fight.

Do you feel any personal pressure with the achievements of your father as you advance in your career?

Sometimes I do because I want to continue the legacy my father has started. I would love to be a world champion like him one day.

How important is it for you to create your own legacy?

It’s very important! I want to become king of the middleweight division one day.