By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO interim super welterweight champion Tim Tszyu has decided to have a bout in June with another top contender before challenging undisputed 154 pound champion Jermell Charlo in August or September. “The bloke hasn’t fought for 12 months. Tszyu told Fox Sports.”How long can you keep postponing a fight? All I can do is focus on myself. I think he understands this isn’t an easy fight for him and so he wants to be 120 percent ready.

“I think before he was taking me lightly, saying he was going to beat me with one hand. That he was ready to fight with one hand. Now he knows though. So he’s taking his time. He will try and postpone it for as long as he can.”