April 5, 2023
Boxing News

Tszyu to take another bout before Charlo

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO interim super welterweight champion Tim Tszyu has decided to have a bout in June with another top contender before challenging undisputed 154 pound champion Jermell Charlo in August or September. “The bloke hasn’t fought for 12 months. Tszyu told Fox Sports.”How long can you keep postponing a fight? All I can do is focus on myself. I think he understands this isn’t an easy fight for him and so he wants to be 120 percent ready.

“I think before he was taking me lightly, saying he was going to beat me with one hand. That he was ready to fight with one hand. Now he knows though. So he’s taking his time. He will try and postpone it for as long as he can.”

Knyba: I want to hit him hard!
Daniels Jr. looks to shine in Cancun April 29

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>