The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee ordered the bout between cruiserweight champion Arsen Goulamirian and his mandatory challenger Yuniel Dorticos. The committee gave a 30-day period to negotiate the bout, which began this Tuesday, October 10, and will end next November 10. Both parties received the formal notification signed by Carlos Chávez, president of the championships committee. If both parties do not reach an agreement or any of them refuses to sign the contract, the WBA may call for a purse bid.
Wasn’t the Zurdo and Smith fight an eliminator for this belt? I guess the WBA can’t wait to make money of this belt so it sanctions both fights to make money off of it.
Hopefully this actually comes off. Neither one of these guys have been very active at all, so they both should be fighting. Do this in December or January and then the winner can fight Zurdo in 2024.