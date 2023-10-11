Report/Photos by David Finger

Day one of the 36th Annual WBO Congress kicked off Tuesday morning (October 10th) at the Barcelo Bavaro Palace Resort and Convention Center with an introduction of the committee members before splitting off into separate events. For the officials, an ABC referee seminar kicked off at 8:30 while others took part in the WBO executive meeting. The executive meeting was an educational one, with two medical presentations relevant to the sport of boxing. First, Dr. Michael Gonzalez and Doctor Jorge Miranda-Massari, both experts on nutrition, gave a presentation on “Metabolic Correction for Physiological Optimization in Boxing”. Although the title of the session sounded somewhat intimidating to the layperson, Doctors Miranda and Gonzalez had a clear and conversational style that easily broke down the importance of nutrition as well as tips for fighters both pre and post-fight to maximize the impact of good nutrition. From there, Dr. Juan Carlos Devia Ramos presented a presentation on Injuries in Sports, with a heavy emphasis on head and brain injury and the long term impact of brain trauma. Both presentations and their power points are available on the WBO website.

While these presentations were taking place the officials present received training as part of the ABC referees seminar, headed by Russell Mora and Jack Reiss.

After a short break for lunch, the executive committee continued with the various annual reports, starting with the Treasurer’s Report. CPA Jaime Cebollero, who does internal audits for the WBO, advised that in 2023 the WBO finances “stabilized” and added that the regional and intercontinental titles were in good financial state. He also added that liquidity remains in good shape for the future. This was followed by a brief discussion about pending WBO litigation by WBO attorney Andrew Horne. A second presentation followed, this one by Dr. Lydia Pellegrini, a representative of the Cellstime Clinique (a center in Guadalajara for regenerative treatment including mesenchymal stem cell treatment). Discussed was the prevalence of chronic neurological damage to fighters after their careers ended, with studies indicating the number is as high as 17% of former professional prizefighters. Also discussed were potential treatments for these conditions as well as the promising results and early success of MSC treatment with respect to joint and cartilage damage.

From there the regional vice presidents began their reports, starting with Istavan “Koko” Kovacs and WBO Europe. Kovacs advised that there were 40 WBO European championship fights since the last convention. He expressed concern that Boxrec still doesn’t recognize WBO Europe Female Championship fights on their webpage, an area of concern for both Kovacs and the WBO. He admitted that the WBO Europe has still noel fully recovered from the impact of COVID on the sport, and also added that there are still some vacant European titles in three weight divisions, he was confident that there would be fights to fill those titles soon. The WBO raised $42,579 USD from those European title fights, three times more than a year ago. Other title fights in Europe included the WBO Global, the WBO Intercontinental, and WBO International. The WBO Global had five of its seventeen title fights in Europe while WBO International had six of their seventeen title fights in Europe. He also added that the WBO approved five interim title fights, with three held in Europe. The WBO also saw twenty-seven female title fights since last year, with nine held in Europe. Of three world title fights, one was in Europe. WBO Youth had one of seven fights of their female fights in Europe. Kovacs also expressed concern that some nations in Europe will not approve WBO Europe fights, something that Paco expressed strong concerns over.

Closing the day off, Richard De Cuir presented a report on the WBO championship committee. Reiterating the time frame from September 1, 2022 to August 31, 2023 the WBO saw twenty-three world championship bouts. They had bouts in virtually every classification from heavyweight to flyweight, and three below flyweight. He added that there was not one classification that dominated the championship fights . Of the twenty-three world title fights, ten (44%) of the outcomes were unanimous decisions, Six were TKOs, three were KOs. Four of the world title fights took place in Japan, one in mexico, one in Poland, and thirteen in the USA. Eight promoters were involved in WBO world title fights, with 21% being promoted by Top Rank Boxing. Eight title fights were “joint promoter” bouts, where more than one promoter was involved. He then discussed venue, with five of twenty-three fights taking place in Las Vegas and three taking place in Oklahoma. In regards to women’s world title fights, the WBO saw nineteen world title fights for 2023. twelve ended in unanimous decisions. Argentina, Costa Rica, Japan, UK all hosted WBO women’s world title fights, but 42% were in the USA. Of the WBO Youth title, there were six for women’s belts. In total there were 48 WBO title fights since the last convention. Luis Batista Salas then added the attention to detail the championship committee takes with every decision.

“Every decision a championship committee takes, at least six lawyers look at it first.”

From there President Francisco “Paco” Valcarcel called for a recess for the day, with the NABO, Asia/Pacific,and WBO Global presenting reports in the morning, Also, WBO junior lightweight champion Emanuel Navarrete, who is in Punta Cana, is scheduled to receive an award from the WBO tomorrow morning.

Closing out the night was another cocktail gathering that night, where many of the WBO participants stopping by for drinks to close out the night.

