Jeter Promotions returns to The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover, Maryland on Saturday. This will be the 13th event promoted by Jeter Promotions at the venue located 11 miles from downtown Baltimore.

In the main event, Jaqeem Hutcherson (9-1-1, 0 KOs) battles fan-favorite Brandon Chambers (9-1-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-round battle for the UBF All America and UBO Intercontinental super bantamweight titles. This fight is a local showdown between Maryland-based fighters.

In Six-Round Bouts:

Immanuwel Aleem (18-3-2, 11 KOs) of Richmond, Virginia takes on Antonio Luis Hernandez (7-16-2, 4 KOs) of Liberty, Missouri in a super middleweight contest.

Joseph Veazey (9-0, 6 KOs) of Baltimore fights Steven Brabson (3-7, 2 KOs) of Athens, Tennessee in a super lightweight fight.

Vitali Gubkin (8-4-1, 5 KOs) of Alexandria, Virginia rematches veteran Christopher Brooker (16-14, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia in a super middleweight clash.

Ahmad Muhammad Jones (5-0, 3 KOs) of Baltimore squares off with Dionte Burts (4-1-1, 2 KOs) of Washington, DC in a super lightweight bout.

Ervin Fuller III (4-0, 2 KOs) of Fort Washington, Maryland takes on Vit Y (7-5-1, 4 KOs) of Rock Hill, South Carolina in a super featherweight fight.

In Four-Round Bouts:

Jeffrey Yu (2-0, 2 KOs) of Vienna, Virginia fights Darus Somieari (0-2) of Roanoke, Virgina in a super featherweight contest.

Josiyah Giles (3-0, 1 KO) of Chesterfield, Virginia fights DeAndre Mesner (1-1, 1 KO) of Durham, North Carolina in a lightweight fight.

Marquel Johns (7-2-2, 6 KOs) of Fort Washington, Maryland takes on Antonio Dunton-El Jr. (3-2-2, 1 KO) of Baltimore in a super featherweight bout.

Eric Hernandez (9-1, 5 KOs) of Ashburn, Virginia takes on Markus Bowes (2-2, 2 KOs) of Roxboro, North Carolina in a lightweight fight.

Ezri Turner (1-0, 1 KO) of Dover, Delaware takes on pro debuting Joshua Nicolas Lamine Diop of Sarasota, FL in a lightweight bout.

Tabish Faqiri of Woodbridge, Virginia will make his pro debut against Antwion McCollough (0-2) of Kalamazoo, MI in a lightweight fight.

Renaldo Gaines (10-2-1, 3 KOs) of Suitland, Maryland takes on Darrel Harris (9-22-2, 6 KOs) of Sarasota, FL in a super featherweight fight.

Micah Terrill (1-0, 1 KO) of Landover, Martland fights debuting Dah-Quan Erdrington of Roanoke, VA in a light heavyweight contest.