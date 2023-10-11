The WBC has confirmed Julio Cesar Martinez as sole flyweight champion after McWilliams Arroyo has declined to fight Martinez consequently vacating his interim title. Martinez and Arroyo were set to meet countless times before their technical draw which resulted from an accidental headbutt and afterward as well. The fight was set for May 5th on the undercard of Canelo vs Ryder, but Arroyo did not accept to fight in Mexico. They were set to meet this coming December as the result of a purse bid and Arroyo will not honor such fight, so he has lost his privileges and interim belt.

Like this: Like Loading...