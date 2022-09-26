World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee has ordered the mandatory bout between WBA/IBF middleweight super champion Gennady Golovkin and WBA regular champion Erislandy Lara as part of the world title reduction plan.

Golovkin and Lara will have a period of one month to reach an agreement for the fight, which will end on October 23. The winner of this fight will be the only WBA 160-pound champion.

The WBA granted special permission to GGG to move up a division and fight Saul Alvarez on September 17, with the condition that he would return to middleweight to face Lara and would not be granted another special permission.

The WBA has made the decision attached to such resolution and to rule C.11, which states that the champion must defend his championship against the official contender 120 days after winning the title.

Golovkin won the title last April 9 by defeating Ryota Murata, so the deadline expired last August 8 and he must now face Lara in his next fight.

In case the teams do not reach an agreement or one of them refuses to do so, the fight will be sent to auction with a 75% split for Golovkin and 25% for Lara.