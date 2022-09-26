WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has announced that he’s withdrawn the 60/40 offer he made to Anthony Joshua to fight on December 3.
Tyson Fury: “Well guys, it’s official. D-day has come and gone. It’s gone past 5PM Monday. No contract has been signed. It’s officially over for Joshua. He is now out in the cold with the wolfpack. Forget about it. Idiot, coward, shithouse, bodybuilder. Always knew it. Always knew he didn’t have the minerals to fight the Gypsy King. Regardless of what the f**k you say now, I don’t really care. Good luck with your career and your life. End of. Peace out.”
Rumor has it that Fury may now face former WBA heavyweight champion Mahmoud Charr.
This guy is such a drama queen, very very good fighter, but mentally all over the place.
What’s the hurry? Dude was retired 10 minutes ago, now he wants everything sorted and AJ on the ring in early Dec…why the sudden rush?
It’s called compulsiveness due to bipolar disorder. Just a guess.
Yeah I reckon you’re right, not a nice condition to have.
Kind of futile to expect him to behave rationally all the time.
This guy really needs to go away.
Good for you Tyson Fury. You literally gave AJ the chance of a lifetime and he and his team blew it.
But Fury’s retired! He hasn’t asked his Mommy whether he can again plus a promise is a promise.
Fury will be blowing smoke all over social media now saying how goofy Joshua is not taking the offer and not just noted in this article. Fury fighting Charr? Good grief! Could he be more creative and fight someone that can really bring it to the table to fight? Fury cherry picking predictable fights and vulnerable opponents for himself no matter what they mean to him. Let me guess… He will fight Charr and it will be on PPV for $79.99? LOL
If Fury fights Charr, I’ll be disappointed if he doesn’t get pelted with tomatoes on the way to the ring. The only thing that makes me happy about it is Charr getting a payday, Don King screwed him over so many different ways to steal the WBA title from him.
I hope they keep working on this because I got all excited to see it. It’ll be a damn shame now if, in December, we get Fury – Charr and like Joshua against Kabayel, instead.
Eddie Hearn as screws up on more thing
If there’s anyone deserving of a title shot it’s Manuell Charr…back in 2012 that is.
I think its a problem of AJ feeling like he is the A side. I don’t like Fury, but he is the champion and if a deadline is set you need to act on it. They have had the contracts long enough to sign. Either AJ wanted to continue acting like he was the A side and that Fury would wait on him or he just doesnt want the fight.
Bring on Joe Joyce! Would love to see that more than a fight with Joshua coming off a loss.