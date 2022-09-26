WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has announced that he’s withdrawn the 60/40 offer he made to Anthony Joshua to fight on December 3.

Tyson Fury: “Well guys, it’s official. D-day has come and gone. It’s gone past 5PM Monday. No contract has been signed. It’s officially over for Joshua. He is now out in the cold with the wolfpack. Forget about it. Idiot, coward, shithouse, bodybuilder. Always knew it. Always knew he didn’t have the minerals to fight the Gypsy King. Regardless of what the f**k you say now, I don’t really care. Good luck with your career and your life. End of. Peace out.”

Rumor has it that Fury may now face former WBA heavyweight champion Mahmoud Charr.