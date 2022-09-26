45-year-old ring legend Floyd Mayweather will continue his exhibition tour on November 13 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Floyd’s opponent will be YouTuber “Deji,” the younger brother of KSI, who has a record of 1-3 in “YouTube Beefs” including a stoppage loss against Jake Paul.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
What a scrub. Wow, Floyd. Even for a narcissist like you, this takes the cake!! What to go buddy!!!
TBE. Nuff said.
Yep. He’s just like Clarissa Shields, except he’s a Male
I wanna fight Floyd next lol
This is a hardcore joke of course, but if he’s still making 20 plus millions on easy exhibitions, then go for it.
I mean let’s all remember that Floyd retired at 49-0, NOT 50-0. Any real and true boxing enthusiast and fan will never accept that fiasco exhibition fight with Conor as a legitimate professional fight. 49 and 0 is an amazing accomplishment and I believe Floyd did beat the best of the best quite easily with the exception of the first Castillo fight.
I though De La Hoya honestly did enough to beat him. Floyd made sure he never saw Oscar again by “retiring” and ducking what otherwise was a contracted rematch.
There was no rematch clause to trigger Mayweather-De La Hoya II. Matter of fact Floyd offered Oscar a rematch but Oscar said he was enjoying retirement. Get your story straight.
You’re right, I meant to say excellent rematch. But as Ibrecall Oscar indeed wanted that rematch. Doesn’t matter, boxing is the one sport where champions can duck and dodge in so many ways that it can be hard to separate the truth from the fiction let alone recognize the legit champion. And yet, I’m still a fan.
I was at the Castillo fight, whole crowd booed. He got beat handily. I also thought Maidana gave him a run for his money in the first fight. Cotto and De la Hoya fights were pretty close but I thought Floyd won both. It’s funny, I trained at golden gloves gym in 96-97 and Floyd was there at the same time. He was a nice kid back then. A couple of us watched his pro debut. It was actually close. We said Floyd is overrated and we thought that Justin Jukko, who trained there too would beat him. Lol we were pretty wrong. Besides that I must agree nothing else was really close. Didn’t think he would beat Corrales, certainly not the way he did. That for me was his masterpiece.
Best comment Arturo. *slow clap
Floyd…how about coming to the ATL(Atlanta) .making a shameless pitch..and give the next generation….younger kids..as well as fans that cannot afford such shows overseas…a free show from a world class champion…can you imagine if Ray Robinson was around and you could get to talk to him…take pictures with him? You are this generation’s Ray Robinson…..you will inspire many..
Ali came to the Atl.that is how I got my picture with Muhammad Ali….had to wait a while it was quite inspiring and worth it….will inspire many
How pathetic is this guy? He’s so broke that he has to do clown shows like this. “Money” Mayweather is gonna have a rough life when he gets too old to make money off of idiots with circus shows like this. Sad when you make your whole personality about having Money but you spend way more money than you make.
30 days in may,nuff said. Watch it
I have to say that I don’t really mind these exhibitions, they’re nothing new. Joe Lewis did hundreds of exhibitions throughout his career and afterward. People need to stop looking at it as a former champion ducking real champs in real fights, and instead recognize that it’s really just about these aging athletes not quite ready to give it up and knowing they can still put on a show and please some fans. Of course it’s not “real” boxing in the professional sense, but it’s fine, who cares. It’s like getting to watch a favorite 80’s or 90’s band in a small venue today, it’s fun. I don’t like Floyd but I respect him, and either way I don’t care if his ego needs stroking, I’m not gonna pay for it, he can do what makes him happy.