45-year-old ring legend Floyd Mayweather will continue his exhibition tour on November 13 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Floyd's opponent will be YouTuber "Deji," the younger brother of KSI, who has a record of 1-3 in "YouTube Beefs" including a stoppage loss against Jake Paul.

Top Boxing News

