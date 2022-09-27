Unbeaten welterweight road warrior Panagiotis Tsochataridis (8-0-1, 5 KOs) of Greece returns to the ring this Saturday against veteran Milan Delic (13-34, 4 KOs). The bout is scheduled for eight rounds and will take place in Pozarevac, Serbia. Tsochataridis has shown his willingness to fight on the road, having fought all of his pofessional bouts as the visiting fighter. He first six bouts were fought in Mexico. This will be his first eight round bout.

