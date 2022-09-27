By Miguel Maravilla

Former world champion and undefeated Mexican light heavyweight Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) of Mazatlan, Mexico looks to become a two-division world champion as goes up against undefeated WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitrii Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) of Russia. Ramirez will get his shot at Bivol’s title on Saturday, November 5 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE live on DAZN.

“It’s an exciting fight for me and all of boxing. I am very grateful to be able to take this fight against Bivol, especially since I am very ready for this. The entire world will see Zurdo Ramirez and all the potential I have,” Zurdo Ramirez told Fightnews.com®. “This is an important opportunity fighting for a world title. I have been wanting this fight for the longest time and I’m very excited,” Ramirez added.

What has become the latest trend of major boxing fights held in the Middle East, Andy Ruiz Jr Anthony Joshua rematch in Saudi Arabia, Oleksandr Usyk Anthony Joshua Rematch in Jeddah, and now with Zurdo vs. Bivol, Ramirez talked about fighting in the UAE for the first time.

“At the end of the day, it’s just going to be me, him [Dmitry Bivol] and the referee inside of the ring. A new experience for me. I’m happy but in the ring it’s just me and him. It’s a beautiful country and I had a fun time at the press conference,” Zurdo on fighting in Abu Dhabi.

Undefeated in his campaign, Ramirez slowly rose-up the rankings at super middleweight for his impressive boxing ability and height as he fought under the Top Rank banner. Winning his first world title in 2016, Ramirez won a unanimous decision over Arthur Abraham in capturing the WBO super middleweight title. Successfully defending his title five times, Zurdo moved up to light heavyweight in 2020.

Promoting his own card in Galveston, Texas, Zurdo stopped Alfonso Lopez in ten rounds. Following that fight, Ramirez signed a promotional deal with Golden Boy Promotions last year. Scoring a pair of knockouts against respected former world title challengers Sullivan Barrera in July and closing out the year stopping Yuniesky Gonzalez. Since those victories last year, Zurdo has been calling out and asking for the fight with Dmitry Bivol, “I want you Bivol.”

“Since being with Golden Boy Promotions. Things have been great and now we are ready for this big fight,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez is coming off a fourth-round annihilation of Dominic Boesel this past May, the week after Bivol’s victory over Zurdo’s fellow countrymen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. Bivol, a product of the Russian amateur program and world champion since 2007, won a very convincing unanimous decision over Canelo in his last fight as he outboxed and outworked the Mexican superstar on Cinco de Mayo weekend.

“Bivol has a great style, his footwork is good he is always moving, and has a good jab,” Zurdo on Bivol. “This will be a different fight, from how he fought Canelo. Every style is different, but he won’t do with me, what he did with Canelo,”

It’s no secret that Mexican boxing fans are loyal to their fighters with a passion. Most see this as an opportunity for Zurdo to avenge Canelo and the Mexican boxing fan. Ramirez admits he was sad when Bivol defeated Canelo. Say what you want but that opened the door for the opportunity and fight Zurdo has coveted since moving up to light heavyweight.

“It was sad to see him lose. We wanted to see him win but Bivol did what he had to do. However, the result turned out in my favor. Everyone got to see what Bivol is about and now will see what I’m about. Zurdo is here to avenge that victory,”

Interestingly, Zurdo and Bivol shared the stable and served as sparring partners. It is rumored that Ramirez got the better of the sessions as he apparently knocked down Bivol during the sparring.

“We sparred together a while back and it was good work. We benefited from each other. Now here we are,” Zurdo on sparring with Bivol. “It wasn’t a knockdown, I never knocked him down but there was where good rounds of work and sparring,”

Throughout his gradual rise in his career, Zurdo appeared to be overshadowed by fellow Mexican Saul “Canelo” Alvarez’s popularity. As Canelo was making waves and already a world champion in 2013, that’s when I first came across a very tall, skilled, up-and-coming super middleweight wiping out the sparring at a gym. I was told the kid would be champion some day as some of sparring partners he was giving fits were already seasoned pros or highly touted prospects coming off the 2012 Olympics.

“I have worked hard to be in this position. The doors have finally opened, and this fight represents a great opportunity,” Zurdo said.

In what will be Zurdo’s biggest moment and stage taking on Bivol, the Mexican hopes to land his moment of truth. This fight represents a potential opportunity for Zurdo to now become Mexico’s face of boxing and superstar. Zurdo’s preparation for Bivol is now underway in North Hollywood, California as he will be making his way to Abu Dhabi a few weeks prior to the fight.

“My camp is underway; I have been training and I will head out to Abu Dhabi two weeks before the fight. The climate is different it’s kind of like my hometown of Mazatlan. It’s just a matter of getting accustomed to the time change,” Zurdo on his preparation.

A win here for Zurdo will catapult Ramirez to be Mexico’s next star.

“I’m confident that I will win,” Zurdo vowed. “Don’t miss it Nov. 5th I will become a two-time world champion. Mexico will have a new world champion,” Zurdo concluded.

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla