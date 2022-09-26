WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has set a deadline of 5PM today for Anthony Joshua to sign a contract to fight him on December 3 with a 60/40 split.

“Today is D-Day people. F**king D-Day,” stated Fury on social media. “Are you going to sign the contract, you big pussy? Or are you not going to sign it? When Wilder sent me the contract for Wilder 1, I signed it within 24 hours because I wanted to smash his face in. You’ve had the contract for 10 days now, bitch, and still ain’t signed it. If it’s not done by 5PM today, GK (Gypsy King) is moving on!”