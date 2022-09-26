A streak of many weekends of major televised fights in the USA comes to a screaming halt this week. However, there is still plenty of boxing action to be seen on the web.

SATURDAY

TV Azteca in Mexico (which you can see with a VPN) presents a card from Tijuana’s Plaza Monumental (a.k.a. Bullring by the Sea) that includes popular two-time world champion Luis Nery (32-1, 24 KOs) against former world title challenger Jesus Ruiz Garcia (43-9-5, 31 KOs). The main event is the final fight of 42-year-old female ring legend Jackie Nava. The show is promoted by Zanfer Promotions.

FloCombat, a monthly subscription service ($29.99/mo or $150/year), will air an event from Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena headlined by bantamweight Christian Carto (19-1, 13 KOs) against Hector Andres Sosa (14-1, 8 KOs). The eight-bout card is promoted by King’s Promotions.

BXNG TV has a $19.99 PPV telecast from the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, DC. The headliner was scheduled to feature the return of Dusty Hernandez-Harrison (34-0-1, 20 KOs), however Harrison’s father, Buddy Harrison, a beloved DC boxing trainer, was tragically shot and killed outside his home over the weekend. Anthony Peterson (39-1-1, 25 KOs) is also scheduled to appear on the card, which is promoted by Harrison’s promotional firm Beltway Battles.

Star Boxing returns to The Paramount in Huntington, NY, for “Rockin’ Fights” 43. The headliner is a cruiserweight clash between Lyubomyr “Demolition Man” Pinchuk(14-3, 8 KOs) and Joel “Shotgun” Shojgreen (13-3 12 KOs). Previous installments of the Rockin’ Fights series have turned up on Fite.tv’s Fite+ subscription service.

SUNDAY

A stream may turn up for a bout between unbeaten heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (25-0-1, 21 KOs) and Ebenezer Tetteh (20-1, 17 KOs) in Almaty, Kazakhstan, of all places. If Miller is victorious, he could face resurgent Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne in November.