By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten ex-university amateur prospect Goki Kobayashi (4-0, 3 KOs), 104.75, impressively knocked out WBO AP#14 Cris Ganoza (19-5, 9 KOs), a Filipino southpaw at 104.5, with vicious body shots to sink him in agony for the count at 2:41 of the second round in a scheduled eight on Sunday in Kobe, Japan. Goki’s hand speed stunned the higher ranked opponent and the crowd as well, battering him at will in the opening session. The second witnessed Kobayashi floor Ganoza with a left hook to the side belly twice and for the count. The promoter Masato Yamashita of Shinsei Promotions plans to have the prodigy with an amateur mark of forty bouts fight for the WBO Asia Pacific belt in the near future.

The main event saw JBC#12 super fly Tetsuro Ohashi (9-3-1, 2 KOs), 117, sweep almost all rounds en route to a nearly shutout decision (80-72 twice, 79-73) over eight.

Promoter: Shinsei Promotions.