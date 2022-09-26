By Ron Jackson

Jeff Magagane won the South African featherweight title on Sunday afternoon at the Portuguese Hall in Turfontein, Johannesburg, when he outpointed defending champion Asanda Gingqi over 12 rounds.

Ginqi was making his third defense of the title.

Magagane was in control from the opening bell as he dominated throughout with very little coming back from Ginqi who had no answer to the faster and more stylish challenger.

The 31-year-old Magagane who was having his first crack at a South African title was in superb condition and form as he out boxed the champion through most of the rounds.

From the opening bell the taller Magagane took the fight to the champion from Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape.

Ginqi, 29, never got into the fight and had no answer the older and more stylish Magagane,

Magagane improved his record to 16-5, 4 KOs, and Gingqi’s record dropped to 9-1, 6 KOs.