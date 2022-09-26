By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #4 130-pounder Liam Wilson (11-1, 7 KOs) has targeted a shot at the vacant WBO super featherweight world title formerly held by Shakur Stevenson, who lost the belt on the scale last week and will now move out of the division.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, Liam Wilson is going to be Australia’s next male world champion after Tim Tszyu,” Wilson’s promoter George Rose told Fox Sports. “Liam is the most dangerous fighter in Australian boxing and the world is about to learn it for themselves.”

“I was stunned a pound-for-pound, multiple world champion like Stevenson missed weight. But with him looking to move up to 135 pounds anyways, it’s fast-tracked Liam’s shot at the world title in early 2023. And with all due respect to the division, there’s no way Archie Sharp or Oscar Valdez could withstand Liam’s left hook from hell. Which is why we are so bullish that he’s a world champion in waiting.”