Melvin “Melo” Lopez (28-1, 19 KOs) of Nicaragua (now based in Miami) returned to action Saturday night stopping veteran Victor Ruiz (23-14, 16 KOs) of Mexico in round two of their scheduled eight round bout on Saturday night at the Manual Artime Community Center Theater, Miami, Florida. Lopez is closing fast on a world title opportunity and is currently ranked #4 by the WBA, #5 WBO, and #8 IBF.

Highly touted unbeaten super flyweight propsect Winston Guerrero (18-0, 11 KOs) of Nicaragua made his U.S. debut scoring an eight round unanimous decisión over veteran Sammy Gutierrez (16-38-6, 6 KOs).

Lopez’ and Guerrero’s manager Willam Ramirez (WRAM BOXING) was pleased with the event and looks forward to the next. “Melvin and Winston both won impressively. The fight card overall was an entertaining one and we will be back in the fall,” said Ramirez.

Rounding out the card:

Yoanki Urrutia UD Jurmain McDonald 8 rds middleweights

Carlos Fromenta Romero KO 1 Milton Nunez 6 rds cruiserweights

Yildo Depestre UD Montrel James 4 rds light heavyweights

Elia Carranza UD Sudana Moore 4 rds middleweights

Idalberto Umara KO 4 Guillermo Leonel Crocco 8 rds lightweights

Hugo Noriega UD Carlos Gorham 8 rds welterweights

The event” was promoted by M&R Boxing Promotions (Laura Ching).